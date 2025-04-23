Fan of The Last of Us? Here Are 10 shows that are a must watch

The Last of Us
Season 2 of the much-loved show The Last of Us is here, and fans are loving every bit of it. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series is based on the 2013 PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. The story follows survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) and young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they journey across the United States, where a fungal infection has turned humans into terrifying creatures. With the release of Season 2, here’s a list of shows you should watch if you’re a fan of The Last of Us.
The Walking Dead
Based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name, this 11-season series takes the audience into a world of zombies, and their primary targets are humans. The show redefined zombie horror and kept audiences hooked across its long run.
Silo
Sweet Tooth
Like The Last of Us, Sweet Tooth is set in a post-pandemic world where a virus has infected humanity. The twist? New hybrid species - a mix of human and animal. The series follows a young deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) on his emotional journey to reunite with his mother.
Fallout
Based on the video game, the popular franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles with citizens living in underground bunkers after a nuclear war. Starring Lucy MacLean and Hank MacLean, the description of the show reads, ''Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above.''