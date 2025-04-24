The Sringar attack on innocent tourists in the Pahalgam area of the Valley has shaken the entire world. With people mourning the loss of lives at the hands of terrorists, Bollywood celebrities have come out against the attack and condemned the gruesome attack.

Madhavan supports cancellation of film events

Actor R. Madhavan went a step ahead and expressed his support for the film fraternity's decision to cancel film-related events. The decision was made as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families.

The actor took to his Instagram Story to re-share a post with a folded hands emoticon. The post was originally shared by a Mumbai-based photographer. He wrote about the ripple effect in Bollywood following the attack, which included the industry's decision not to conduct film-related events.

The post read, "In light of the current situation, movie teasers, trailers, and launch events have been cancelled. Additionally, a major award ceremony has been cancelled, along with several brand launches. Like all other industries, our film industry also shares in the sorrow, grief, and solidarity during this difficult time”.

Madhavan expressed his support for the decision and shared the post with folded hands.

He also wrote, "Horrified, Dismayed, Aghast, Deep shock and sadness Heartbreaking #Pahalgamattack. Anger, Wrath, Revenge and retribution, Payback!! Decimate, Annihilate, Set an example, Coward Perpetuators."

About the terror attack

The Pahalgam attack has led to at least 26 people losing their lives while they were enjoying their vacation in Kashmir. The attack was carried out by terrorists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

On the work front, Madhavan starred in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh which is a historical courtroom drama produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the British Empire to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 hit film Kesari.