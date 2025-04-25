Singer Arijit Singh has called off his upcoming concert in Chennai following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. The show, which was scheduled for April 27, was cancelled as a mark of respect and in tribute to the victims of the attack.

The incident, one of the most fatal in Kashmir in recent years, resulted in the deaths of 26 people after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam.

Arijith cancels Chennai show after attack

Arijit shared the update through Instagram, reposting a message from the event organisers that read: “IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."

He also confirmed that all tickets would be fully refunded, stating: "All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding."

Anirudh Ravichander puts tour on hold after attack

Earlier, composer Anirudh Ravichander postponed ticket sales for the Bengaluru leg of his Hukum Tour in response to the same attack.

Several Bollywood stars have spoken out to express their grief and outrage. Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor offered their condolences.

