Published: May 17, 2025, 11:49 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:49 IST

The highly anticipated first trailer for the upcoming gangster drama Thug Life has dropped. The movie reunites Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades. In the movie, Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a powerful gangster who was presumed dead and whose reappearance puts him on a collision course with his son.

The 2-minute-long trailer only establishes what we already know and gives us plenty of looks at Kamal Haasan's early days as a gangster, his strong bond with his son, and how they eventually turn on each other.

The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. The script for the film was co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The music for the movie will be composed by two-time Oscar winner A. R. Rahman.

The cinematography will be helmed by Ravi K. Chandran and edited by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad. The supporting cast of the movie includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Tanikella Bharani.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam last worked together on the critically acclaimed 1984 gangster drama Nayakan. The movie won three National Awards, including Best Actor for Kamal Haasan.

Thug Life will be released in all major Indian languages and hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.