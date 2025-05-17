Published: May 17, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:00 IST

Story highlights Tom Cruise's message to fans in India has left everyone excited. The Hollywood star is currently busy promoting his film Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise's Hindi speaking skills left Indian fans impressed and excited as the video went viral on social media. The actor is currently traveling around the globe to promote the eighth installment of Mission Impossible.

In the clip widely shared on social media, while talking to actress Avneet Kaur, Tom Cruise expressed his love and admiration for India. He also shared his admiration for Bollywood films, and how the next scene then breaks out in song. He said that someday hopefully he would make it in his to-do list of films to be made.

While promoting his film, he even recollected his visit to India and expressed his fondness for Indians. He further said, "I can't wait to come back to India. It's an amazing country with an amazing culture". The video was jointly shared by Avneet Kaur and Paramount Pictures.

Soon after the video was shared, fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement and love for the Edge of Tomorrow actor. One user wrote, "The way Tom speaks in Hindi". Another user wrote, "I am running short of words right now, this is so wholesome". "This made my day, Avneet teaching Hindi to Tom Cruise is iconic", wrote the third user.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, the eighth sequel in the popular franchise. The film was originally titled Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part Two, but was changed later and is one of the most expensive films ever made.

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett among others. The action movie was released in Indian cinemas on May 17, 2025, while in the United States, it is scheduled to hit the screens on May 23, 2025. The Final Reckoning had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, and was screened out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actor even got a five-minute standing ovation by the audience for his performance.