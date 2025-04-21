Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are busy promoting their upcoming film Thug Life. The film which has been helmed by Mani Ratnam, features Haasan and several other stars including Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra. During one of the promotional events, Kamal’s joke on Trisha’s expense has left the internet divided.

What did Kamal Haasan say to Trisha Krishnan?

When a reporter asked Trisha about her favourite dish, the actress said, “I like eating them all, but I like boiled banana more. What’s it called?” She was referring to a dish called pazham pori, a type of banana fritters typical to south India.

Kamal reminded her what it’s called and joked, “She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth.” Trisha laughed it off, and a few seconds later, Kamal, too, patted her on the knee to show the comment was made in jest. The video of their interaction is now doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Imagine the outrage if any Telugu senior hero passed the same comment. Disgusting!! pic.twitter.com/d7xhtYesMu — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) April 21, 2025

Internet reacts to Kamal Haasan’s joke on Trisha

A certain section on social media criticized the senior actor for the joke. One X user commented, “Eww eww eww,” under the video. Another person wrote, “Toxic Kamal,” wondering if Trisha will complain now like she did against Mansoor Ali Khan for his comment. “18+ Dawww,” pointed out one person while another wrote, “imagine What if Chiranjeevi Says thattt.”

There were others who wrote in the actor’s defence. “The filth lies in the mind looking for dirt. @ikamalhaasan quipped, as he has many times, about fellow actors' Tamizh. Nothing offensive.” Another wrote, “What is double meaning in this? clearly its visible that KH meant it in a comic way but the words he chose was wrong. He then realizes it and pats Trisha to make the situation less weird and kudos to the host for changing the topic.”

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. The film is special as Kamal Haasan collaborates with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after Nayakan which was released in 1987. The film will hit theatres on June 5.

