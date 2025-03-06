Indian actor and politician Kamal Haasan, president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, has strongly criticised the Union Government’s National Education Policy (NEP), particularly regarding the delimitation of constituencies and the language policy.

A fiery speech against 'Hindia'

Speaking at an all-party meeting organised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Haasan delivered a passionate speech, saying, "We envision an inclusive India, but they want to create 'Hindia.' Why try to fix something that isn't broken? There is no need to repeatedly disrupt a functioning democracy."

Undermining federal structure

Haasan argued that the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies would disproportionately impact non-Hindi-speaking states, stating, "No matter how constituencies are redrawn, the ones most affected will always be the non-Hindi-speaking states. This move undermines federalism and is entirely unnecessary."

'Past prime ministers respected federalism'

He also pointed out that past prime ministers had shown restraint in redrawing constituencies based on population, stating, "In 1976 and again in 2001, despite being from different political parties with different ideologies, the prime ministers of those times respected federalism and refrained from redrawing parliamentary constituencies based on population."

Accusations of Hindi imposition

Haasan accused the Union Government of using the three-language policy to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. He argued, "The real motive behind this is to consolidate power in Hindi-speaking states and ensure a decisive electoral victory."

Tamil Nadu’s resistance to the NEP

The Tamil Nadu government has been in constant conflict with the Centre over the implementation of the NEP in the state, particularly regarding its language policy and perceived centralisation of power.

