The Telugu film industry might incur heavy losses as the film exhibitors and producers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have declared a complete shutdown of theatres from June 1 if their demands are not met on time. Several films including Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life might be delayed.

What is the reason behind the theatre bandh?

Approximately 60 exhibitors including renowned filmmakers Dil Raju and Suresh Babu attended a crucial meeting recently. This move stems from the dissatisfaction with the existing rental-based revenue model. The key distributors have demanded for transition to a percentage-based model.

In addition to their request, they have also raised concern about films released on OTT platforms after theatrical run ends. In regard to this, the exhibitors have requested for the successful films to be withheld from streaming on digital platforms for a longer period.

The exhibitors have already decided to draft and send an official letter to producers, to clearly put their demands and if that doesn't happen on time, their intent to shut down the operations is clear. Further discussions are expected to happen before June 1. More details are yet to be revealed.

Pawan Kalyan. Kamal Haasan's upcoming films release to be delayed?

With the theatre bandh looming around, several films that will be released in June might be delayed. Highly anticipated releases include Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the Mani Ratnam directorial will hit the theatres on June 5.