Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who was recently seen in reality show Bigg Boss 18, took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share the news with her followers, asking them to remain cautious.



“Hello, people! I’ve been tested positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!" she wrote. Reacting to the news, actress Sonakshi Sinha dropped a comment saying, “Oh god!!! Take care Shilpaaa… speedy recovery."

Shilpa had made headlines a few months ago for her inspiring physical transformation. The actress shad shared before and after photos charting her impressive 3 month weight loss journey. Fans had lauded her dedication, calling her fitness journey ‘motivational’.



Shilpa was one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss 18. Her exit had left many fans and fellow contestants emotional.

Shilpa Shirodkar- a 90s star

Shilpa Shirodkar rose to fame in the 1990s and featured in hits like Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, and Bewafa Sanam. During the peak of her career, Shilpa did films with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Mithun Chakraborty. She took a break from films in the early 2000s and made a successful comeback to television with shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Silsila Pyar Ka.

