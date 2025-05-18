Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without their explosive opening batsman Travis Head in their next IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, as the Australian star has been sidelined due to COVID-19 infection.

Head, who has been instrumental in SRH’s top-order success this season, was unable to travel to India in time for the match due to health concerns.

According to media reports, Head tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, which delayed his scheduled return to India.

While the Australian batter is reportedly recovering well and expected to rejoin the SRH camp soon, his absence in Sunday’s match comes as a major setback for the Hyderabad-based franchise, especially at a stage when playoff spots are still being contested.

Head has been one of the standout performers for Sunrisers this season. His aggressive starts and consistent run-scoring have played a pivotal role in SRH's strong performances. With a strike rate well over 180 and several match-defining knocks, his absence is bound to impact the team’s momentum at the top of the order.

A senior SRH official confirmed that Head’s travel plans were disrupted due to the infection, and that he would not be available for the match against LSG. “Travis is recovering well and will join the team shortly. However, due to testing positive, he couldn't travel as scheduled,” the official said.

Sunrisers will now have to look for a temporary replacement at the top. The likes of Rahul Tripathi or Abhishek Sharma may be promoted to open the innings in Head’s absence. This shift might also prompt strategic reshuffling in the middle order, as SRH aim to maintain their offensive brand of cricket.