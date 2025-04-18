Japanese manga author Ryo Tatsuki, also known as Japan's Baba Vanga, reportedly predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic would hit the world in 2020. According to Japan Today, she wrote a comic titled "The future as I see it" in 1999, which predicted that a virus would cause global devastation in 2020. She wrote, "Around 2020, an unknown virus will appear, reaching its peak in April."

While she didn't clearly specify in which year of April it would peak, the prediction about the virus emerging was accurate. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the world, with the worst scenario emerging in 2021 when the Delta variant caused widespread deaths. The world emerged from the world of lockdowns and quarantines around 2022 as the virus abated.

But Tatsuki's predictions for the coming years are scarier, especially about the Covid virus. Notably, she also predicted the return of the virus. According to her, COVID-19 will stage a comeback in 2030.

She wrote in the same comic that "it will then vanish but reappear around 10 years later."

Will Japanese Baba Vanga's prediction come true?

Tatsuki foretold the deaths of singer Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana. She supposedly got visions in her dreams, which she wrote down. Scientists across the world have been warning about Disease X, which could be the new pandemic. But they aren't sure what would trigger it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently reached an accord on how to tackle future pandemics and avoid the mistakes made during COVID-19. Right now, H5N1 bird flu, measles, mpox and Ebola are threatening several parts of the world.

So if Tatsuki's prophecy was to come true, it would not be a surprise.

However, her predictions follow a "15-year cycle" and don't necessarily come true at the same time. This means that if nothing happens in 2030, then the danger will be shifted forward by another 15 years to 2045.

She has also predicted a massive tsunami in July 2025, and if that does happen, then we'll know the chances of the pandemic re-occurring.