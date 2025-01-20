Karan Veer Mehra is the winner of Bigg Boss 18! In the grand ceremony, host Salman Khan announced Mehra as the winner of this enthralling season of the reality show. The winner took home the giant trophy and a whopping prize of 5 million rupees. Vivian Dsena was declared the first runner-up of the season.

Premiered on October 6, 2024, Bigg Boss 18 concluded on Sunday (Jan 19) after a 105-day run. Apart from Veer and Dsena, the other top contestants were Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal.

Eisha was one of the first contestants to be eliminated from the top six finalists. Actor Chum Darang was the second one to get out followed by the others.

Karan was one of the fan-favourites with his game tactics, clashes, and arguments with Dsena. However, his strong bond with co-contestant Darang was among the most-talked points of the show. They both developed a strong bond during their time in the show.

Who is Karan Veer Mehra?

Karan is a well-known television personality who has appeared in popular TV shows and movies over his decade-long career.

Mehra began his career with the show Remix in 2005 and has worked in shows as Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Pavitra Rishta, Rishton Ka Mela, TV Biwi Aur Main among others. Before Bigg Boss, he was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Additionally, he appeared in Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, and Badmashiyaan among others.