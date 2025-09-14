/Tiger Shroff’s viral doppelganger leaves internet confused: real or AI?

Celebrity doppelgangers have always caught the eyes of internet users, and the latest one to take social media by storm is a man who looks almost identical to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. A viral clip shared recently has left fans stunned as the uncanny resemblance is hard to ignore.

What's in the video?

In the short video, shared on Instagram, a man inside a small grocery shop is dressed in a blue kurta with a matching traditional cap. He smiles at the camera and his beard, facial structure and expressions immediately reminded viewers of Tiger Shroff who is known for his action-packed roles, chiseled body and super-energetic dance moves. While some netizens are convinced this man is a real-life lookalike of the Baaghi 4 actor, others believe it could be an AI-generated video or editing trick. The identity of the shopkeeper has not been revealed yet.

Fans' reactions

The internet wasted no time flooding the comment section with witty remarks. One user wrote, “Tiger Shroff 2.0,” while another said, “Duplicate hi original lagta hai.” Some even claimed the man looks better than Tiger himself. Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Bakhtiyaar Irani also reacted, saying, “Omg this is AI, can’t be, he is exact.” Memes and nicknames quickly followed, with comments like “Tiger Shroff Xerox,” “Tiger from Flipkart,” and “Shamsher Shroff.” Many were also confused whether this was just a doppelganger or the magic of AI.

Not the first Tiger Shroff lookalike

However, this isn’t the first time Tiger Shroff has had a duplicate going viral. Earlier, David Saharia from Assam gained a lot of popularity for looking strikingly similar to the War actor. With his muscular build and similar style, Saharia was often mistaken for Tiger, though he admitted feeling conflicted about always being compared to the Bollywood star.

Tiger Shroff’s work front

Meanwhile, the real Tiger Shroff was recently seen in his latest film Baaghi 4, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt. The actor even went shirtless to Gaiety Galaxy theatre for the film, tossing his T-shirt into the crowd, much to the fans’ excitement.