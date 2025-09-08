/The Bengal Files Vs Baaghi 4 box office collection: Which thriller swept more numbers on day 3?

Tiger Shroff's actioner Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Bengal Files, both clashed on the same day, ie, on September 5. Both thrillers have created quite a buzz, whether it's for the violence, casting, or other factors. With both receiving mixed reviews from netizens, let's take a look at how much these two movies earned on their third day at the box office.

Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files box office collection day 3

According to the Sacnilk report, Baaghi 4 earned Rs 10 crore net in India on the third day. On the first and second day, the action-thriller earned Rs 12 crore and Rs 9.25 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 31.25 crore.

While The Bengal Files, as per Sacnilk report, minted Rs 2.75 crore net in India on the third day. The first and second day collection of the film is Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.15 crore, respectively. The total collection now stands at Rs 6.65 crore.

Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files theatre occupancy on day 3

Baaghi 4 had an overall 27.08% Hindi occupancy on September 7, as per the Sacnilk report. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Jaipur (44.75%), followed by Chennai (44.25%), Lucknow (35.35%), Bengaluru (32%), NCR(31.50%), and Hyderabad (25.25%).

Baaghi 4, helmed by A.Harsha, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, among others.

The Bengal Files had an overall 38.95% Hindi occupancy on September 7. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (83%), followed by Bengaluru (75.75%), Pune (46.75%), Hyderabad (37.25%), and Bhopal (39.25%).