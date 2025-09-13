/Tiger Shroff dons Flying Jatt costume for kids suffering from cancer, netizens hail

The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), a cancer help agency, organised a special dance workshop, 'Happy Feet', on Saturday. It was attended by the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the Chief Guest, along with choreographer Geeta Kapur and Feroz Khan.



Ahead of the National Cancer Rose Day 2025, CPAA organised the 'Happy Feet' workshop to bring moments of joy, healing and hope to children bravely battling cancer.



Tiger Shroff attended the workshop in the costume of his popular superhero film 'Flying Jatt', surprising the cancer patients after they expressed their wish to see the actor in his 'Flying Jatt' avatar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The actor danced with the cancer-battling children, spreading a moment of joy with his fans. He also snapped photographs with them. The actor admitted that he donned the 'Flying Jatt' costume after almost 6-8 years for them.

While talking to the childrens who attended the workshop, Tiger Shroff said, "You all are real superheroes. I just want you to follow these three simple things in life. Eat on time, sleep on time, and do daily exercise. You can do any exercise like push-ups, running or any outdoor games. It helps to keep your body in shape and nourishes your mind. These simple things affect a lot in life," said Tiger Shroff.



While talking about his 'Flying Jatt' avatar at the workshop, the 'Heropanti' actor said, "Firstly, thank you for inviting me. I heard that you wanted to meet the Flying Jatt. Hence, I donned this costume for you all after almost 6-8 years."

As part of the celebration, roses and gifts were distributed to over 100 cancer patients, symbolising love, care, and the celebration of life beyond cancer.



Choreographer Feroz Khan and Geeta Kapur also shook their legs with the cancer-battling children at the 'Happy Feet' Workshop on Saturday.