/Do you know this former actress rejected IIT for Bollywood, now works as a CEO

It's common for actors to switch to business after leaving Bollywood. But do you know about Mayoori Kango, who once shared screen with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and Mahesh Babu now works a lead in the corporate industry. The 90s actress known as the ‘Papa Kehte Hain girl,’ has scripted one of the most inspiring journeys, from turning down IIT Kanpur for films to building a thriving corporate career with companies like Google.

Dinner date that got fans talking

Recently, Mayoori Kango was spotted in Mumbai, enjoying a cozy dinner with her longtime friend and TV actress Gauri Pradhan who is best known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The two once shared a flat before Mayoori shifted to the US.

Gauri shared the heartwarming reunion on Instagram, posting a picture with a caption, “Dinner with my forever person. Worth the wait,” followed by heart emojis. The post instantly went viral, with fans nostalgic about Mayoori’s Bollywood days.

From IIT Kanpur to Bollywood

Born in Aurangabad, Mayoori was excellent in academics and even cracked IIT Kanpur. However, destiny had other plans. At just 15, she was offered a role by director Saeed Akhtar Mirza in Naseem (1995). Her performance impressed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who cast her opposite Jugal Hansraj in Papa Kehte Hain (1996). The film may not have been a blockbuster, but the song “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” made her an overnight sensation.

She later worked in movies like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Betaabi (1997), Baadal (2000) and the Telugu film Vamsi (2000) alongside Mahesh Babu. She also featured in TV shows such as Dollar Bahu, Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny. Despite nearly 16 films and multiple TV appearances, Mayoori's commercial success in Bollywood remained limited.

A bold shift to corporate life

After marrying NRI Aditya Dhillon in 2003, Mayoori moved to New York and decided to step away from acting. She pursued higher education, completing her MBA in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business.

Her corporate journey began in 2007 with the US-based digital agency 360i as an Associate Media Manager. She went on to work with Resolution Media, Digitas and Zenith, steadily climbing the corporate ladder. By 2016, she was the Managing Director at Performics under Publicis Groupe.

Mayoori's journey till now

In 2019, Mayoori joined Google India as Head of Industry- Agency Partnership. She also served as Industry Head for AI, Martech, and Media Solutions at Google India, getting very high salary. Last month, she rejoined Publicis Groupe in a top leadership role for Publicis Global Delivery while also taking charge as CEO of their India Delivery Center. On LinkedIn, she expressed excitement about “pushing boundaries and creating meaningful impact for clients worldwide.” Mayoori Kango’s journey stands out as an inspiration to many people. An actress who once left IIT Kanpur to follow her passion for films, later left Bollywood behind to excel in the corporate world.