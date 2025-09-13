LOGIN
From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl: Top 7 Ayushmann Khurrana's film to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 23:27 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 23:27 IST

National Award winner Ayushman Khurrana, is known for his prolific performance in the movies. To recall the actor's best works in Bollywood, we have created a list of the top 7 Ayushmann Khurrana movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms on his birthday.  

Khurrana has come a long way, from starting as a VJ to earning a National Award for Best Actor. Khurrana has cemented his place in the industry with his prolific performance, whether it's Vicky Donor or Dream Girl. On his birthday, let's take a look at the best movies of Khurrana that you should watch.

Vicky Donor
2 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Vicky Donor

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ayushman impressed the audience with his debut film, Vicky Donor. The movie revolves around Vicky, who is convinced to donate his sperm and help the couple who are facing infertility issues. The less-addressed topic of the movie earned revered reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Dream Girl 2
3 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Dream Girl 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 features Khurrana in a unique role where he disguises himself as a woman. His secret identity helps him and his father repay their debts by wooing a millionaire’s son while also trying to impress his lover’s father. The movie is a must-watch.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
4 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Where to watch: Netflix

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a phenomenal movie that revolves around a passionate love story between Manu and Maanvi until Manu learns the truth about Maanvi being a transgender. The storyline addresses a strong topic, delivering a powerful message to the world about the third gender.

Bareilly Ki Barfi
5 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, and Ayushman Khurrana, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a heartwarming and fun movie about a modern small-town girl, Bitti, who secretly falls for the author of the book Bareilly Ki Barfi. To find the author, she took the help of Chirag Dubey, played by Khurrana. The movie takes a twist that makes it a little interesting and enjoyable to watch.

Badhaai Ho
6 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Badhaai Ho

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Blending comedy and deep emotional thoughts, Badhaai Ho received widespread acclaim with positive reviews for the storyline and the performance of the artists. The plot depicts a story of Nakul Kaushik (Ayushmann), who is 25, and is preparing for his marriage. However, his world turns upside down when he learns that his mother is pregnant. The movie's unique story earned revered reviews from across the generations.

Meri Pyaari Bindu
7 / 8
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A rom-com, Meri Pyaari Bindu is rooted in an old-fashioned love story between Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) and Abhimanyu Roy (Ayushman Khurrana). Exploring the point that ended their relationship, Abhimanyu decided to pen down everything and has named his book Bindu.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha
8 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

With charming and excellent performance, Ayushman and Bhumi Pednekar play the roles of Prem and Sandhya, respectively, showing a love story that goes beyond the person's physical appearances. The heartfelt story focuses on the positivity and humour between two souls in a marriage.

