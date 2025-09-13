From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl: Top 7 Ayushmann Khurrana's film to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms

National Award winner Ayushman Khurrana is known for his prolific performance in the movies. Marking his birthday, here we have curated the actor's best works that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

Khurrana has come a long way, from starting as a VJ to earning a National Award for Best Actor. Khurrana has cemented his place in the industry with his prolific performance, whether it's Vicky Donor or Dream Girl. On his birthday, let's take a look at the best movies of Khurrana that you should watch.