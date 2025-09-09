/Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra’s Bandar stirs debate at TIFF 2025, called Anurag Kashyap’s boldest film to date

Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) has swiftly emerged as one of the most talked-about films at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, building massive anticipation among audiences back home. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, known for his bold storytelling, and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, the film has already created ripples internationally.

Bandar/ Monkey in a Cage recently had its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, screened under the Special Presentation category. The event was graced by the makers and ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, alongside Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Dwivedi, which further amplified the buzz. Adding to the excitement, Anurag took to social media to share exclusive glimpses and pictures from the grand premiere,

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Couldn’t be happier to present #Bandar @tiff_net with my fabulous team. Thank you @cameronpbailey, @robyn_citizen and the TIFF team.📷 @lensedbyameeshishah @saffronmagicworks”

The screening marked a significant moment for the film, as it was instantly hailed as Kashyap’s most raw, intense, and controversial work in recent years. Critics at TIFF described it as hard-hitting, unflinching, and deeply impactful, making it one of the festival’s most talked-about entries.

Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), inspired by true events, left audiences stirred with its hard-hitting message while igniting conversations on the law’s treatment of men. The film is now one of the most eagerly awaited theatrical releases this year.

Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) is penned by acclaimed writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, alongside Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others in significant roles.