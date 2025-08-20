LOGIN
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' OTT release: Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol starrer period action drama now streaming online - Find out where to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 13:12 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 13:12 IST

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally hit streaming. The period drama epic marked the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Bobby Deol. The movie is an epic period-action adventure set during the Mughal Rule.

Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol starrer period action drama now streaming

The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to cinema following a hiatus due to his political duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and despite a few delays, finally hit the big screen in July.

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu about?

Set in the Mughal era, the story follows Veera Mallu, an outlaw assigned to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara, Vikramjeet Virk as Mirza Khan, and Dalip Tahil as Abul Hasan Qutb Shah. The supporting cast includes Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anupam Kher.

The team behind Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a reported budget of ₹250 crores ($29 million). The cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekar and V. S. Manoj Paramahamsa, with editing by Praveen K. L., and music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Where is Hari Hara Veera Mallu streaming

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently streaming in all major Indian languages on Amazon Prime Video.

