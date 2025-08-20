/'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' OTT release: Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol starrer period action drama now streaming online - Find out where to watch

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally hit streaming. The period drama epic marked the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Bobby Deol. The movie is an epic period-action adventure set during the Mughal Rule.
The film marked Pawan Kalyan’s return to cinema following a hiatus due to his political duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and despite a few delays, finally hit the big screen in July.
Set in the Mughal era, the story follows Veera Mallu, an outlaw assigned to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats.
The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara, Vikramjeet Virk as Mirza Khan, and Dalip Tahil as Abul Hasan Qutb Shah. The supporting cast includes Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anupam Kher.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a reported budget of ₹250 crores ($29 million). The cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekar and V. S. Manoj Paramahamsa, with editing by Praveen K. L., and music composed by M. M. Keeravani.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently streaming in all major Indian languages on Amazon Prime Video.