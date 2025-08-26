/Director Anurag Kashyap on how Nishaanchi was named: "Initially the title was...'

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The acclaimed filmmaker has delivered several blockbusters in the past and with Nishaanchi, he is all set to bring another gritty crime drama to the big screen, one that promises to keep audiences hooked. The film brings to the screens a fresh pairing of Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto. Nishaanchi’s teaser was recently unveiled and has already generated huge excitement, with promises of explosive action, thrill, and romance, just like its powerful title.

Why is the film called Nishaanchi?

Interestingly, the title itself has been loved by audiences. However, Anurag Kashyap revealed that the film’s initial title was different before it was finally changed to Nishaanchi. Anurag shared, “Initially, the title was Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo — everyone said it was too long. The story of how Nishaanchi was coined and the film was finally named.”

Babloo and Dabloo are the names of Aaishvary’s characters of twin brothers, while Rinku is the name of Vedika Pinto’s character. The story follows Babloo’s passionate love for Rinku, which takes a turbulent turn with Dabloo’s entry, sparking conflict and drama. Director Anurag Kashyap had also recently revealed that working on Nishaanchi made him feel like he had returned to his original storytelling roots, reviving the raw essence of his filmmaking style.

Cast of Nishaanchi

Marking the dynamic acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the film features him in a powerful double role, sharing the screen with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself.