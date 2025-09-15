/Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com ft. emotional turmoil and chaos

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, has been creating buzz ever since the announcement was made. The makers gave a treat to their fans when they unveiled the trailer of the film, which is filled with emotions, love, and a lot of fun moments.

Trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The trailer of the film showcases a blend of love, laughter, and chaos. In the trailer, the scene begins with a humorous yet heartfelt scene where Sunny gathers the courage to propose to Ananya, but only to face an unexpected rejection from her. This leads to so much chaos in the relationships and romantic haywire.

A similar situation happens with Tulsi. When Sunny and Tulsi go on a mission to win back their ex, that's when the situation changes.

All about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan. Manush Nandan handled cinematography, while editing was done by Manan Sagar and Charu Shree Roy. Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi composed the songs, with the background score by John Stewart Eduri.

The supporting cast features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, and Mallika Chhabra. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025.