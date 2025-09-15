/HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk appears for police questioning over alleged fraudulent trading

Renowned South Korean record producer, the founder of label Big Hit Music, and the chairperson of HYBE corporation, is in deep trouble. Bang Si-hyuk reportedly appeared before police for questioning over allegations of unfair trading, which is linked to the company.

More details of Bang Si-hyuk's appearance for police questioning

As per reports, during his appearance for questioning, Bang Si-hyuk stated, "I apologize for causing concern with this matter, I will fully cooperate with the investigation".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When he was asked if he had instructed investors to sell their shares or if he denied listing plans at the time, he stated, "I will explain during the investigation".

Bang Si-hyuk's allegations of financial fraud

According to reports, in December 2024, South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) launched an investigation into allegations that, ahead of HYBE’s 2020 IPO, Bang Si-hyuk entered into profit-sharing agreements with private equity funds without proper public disclosure to the market.

Although HYBE denied any legal violation, stating that “the shareholder agreement in question” had been reviewed by IPO underwriters during the listing process and deemed not mandatory for disclosure.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara misses the Emmy Awards 2025 at the last moment due to THIS reason

On 16 July 2025, the Financial Services Commission (SFC) formally referred Bang Si-hyuk and three other executives to prosecutors on suspicion of unfair trading related to the IPO. A week later, on 24 July 2025, police searched HYBE’s headquarters in Seoul as part of the ongoing investigation. Hybe stated it was fully cooperating with authorities and expressed its intent to prove compliance with all laws and regulations.

All about Bang Si-hyuk

Bang Si-hyul made his debut as a composer while in college. When Park founded his company JYP Entertainment, Bang joined him as a composer, arranger, and producer. One of their early successes was the first-generation group g.o.d.

Besides g.o.d Bang has produced or composed for many other artists, including veterans Im Chang-jung and Park Ji-yoon, singer-actor Rain, groups Wonder Girls, 2 AM, and Teen Top, and R&B singer Baek Ji-young.