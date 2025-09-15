/Sofía Vergara misses the Emmy Awards 2025 at the last moment due to THIS reason

Sofia Vergara is not only known for her acting career but has also impressed fans with her charismatic aura. However, the Modern Family actor had to miss the Emmy Awards 2025 due to an unavoidable reason. Just hours before the ceremony at the Peacock Theater, Sofia experienced what she described as the “craziest eye allergy,” forcing her to rush to the emergency room instead of the red carpet.

Sofia's post on Instagram

Taking to Instagram after the show, she shared photos and videos from the hospital, with the caption, "Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car!” Vergara's post quickly went viral, and fans flooded her page with messages of concern and well-wishes.

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow stepped in

While Vergara, who was assigned to present the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, recovered in the hospital, Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow took the stage in her place.

About Emmy Awards 2025

The Emmy went to Stephen Graham for his performance in Netflix’s psychological drama Adolescence, which turned out to be one of the night’s biggest winners with six trophies, including Best Limited or Anthology Series. The series also made history when 15-year-old Owen Cooper, Graham’s co-star, became the youngest male Emmy winner ever in any acting category, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

While The Studio dominated with 13 awards, with Seth Rogen picking up Best Comedy Actor. The Pitt earned three wins, including Outstanding Drama Series and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was named Best Talk Series, just two months after CBS confirmed its cancellation.

Although the ceremony had plenty of memorable moments, Sofia's absence was deeply felt. Social media buzzed with celebrities and fans wishing her a speedy recovery, including Terry Chews, who commented, "Oh no! Get well soon!"