/Hacks star Hannah Einbinder's acceptance speech at Emmys bleeped | Watch

American actress Hannah Einbinder, best known for the show Hacks, is garnering attention on social media after her acceptance speech, post-winning an Emmy, was censored as she gave a fiery cry against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Several videos of her are now going viral on social media.

What did Hannah Einbinder say in her Emmy acceptance speech?

The actress bagged her first-ever Emmy in the category Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for the series Hacks. In the video, after her light-hearted speech, she ended it by saying, "Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine". On broadcast, CBS and JioHotstar muted the expletive, briefly cutting to a wide shot of the audience before returning to Einbinder mid-sentence.

The reference to Birds was to the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day. The actress has slammed ICE due to the reported mass deportation agenda under US President Donald Trump. The Department of Homeland Security has been carrying out ICE raids across the country, in major cities like Los Angeles.

All about Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder is an actress, stand-up comedian, and activist. She is the daughter of original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman and writer-director Chad Einbinder. Her family is Jewish, and she grew up in Los Angeles.

She is best known for her starring role as struggling comedy writer Ava Daniels in the HBO Max dramedy series Hacks, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award, as well as three Golden Globe Award nominations.