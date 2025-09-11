/Why were Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone blamed for car endorsement? Explained

The Rajasthan High Court has granted Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone relief in a case where they were accused of misleading consumers through a car endorsement.

The complaint was filed by Kirti Singh in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, against the actors and company officials.

Big relief for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against the actor and the vehicle company, claiming that Singh faced several issues after buying the vehicle. She also alleged that the car company has sold a defective product. In the report, she also claimed that SRK and Deepika's endorsement of the product has persuaded her to buy one.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone moved the court a few days after the FIR was lodged. The actor, who had long been Hyundai's brand ambassador, approached the Rajasthan High Court requesting that the FIR be quashed.

Renowned advocate Kapil Sibal represented the 59-year-old actor in the court, saying that “Endorsements do not imply responsibility for manufacturing standards,” as per Mashable.com.

Representing Padukone, advocate Madhav Mitra said while defending his client, saying, “no role to play in the production or quality control.”

During the hearing in Jodhpur, Justice Sudesh Bansal observed that the FIR lacked a factual basis and therefore ordered a stay on it, granting relief to both actors as well as the company officials.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sept 25.

Why were Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone blamed for a car endorsement?