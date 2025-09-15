/Katrina Kaif is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021, there have been constant speculations around Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. Rumours have started swirling yet again about the actress being pregnant with her first child. According to reports, sources close to the couple have stated Katrina is pregnant and baby is expected to arrive between October and November.

There has been no official announcement from the couple confirming the news so far.

Rumours Surrounding Katrina’s Pregnancy

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy has been circulating for several months. Despite the rumours, the couple has remained tight-lipped and refrained from addressing the news publicly. Katrina has also been keeping a low profile and staying away from the limelight. She was briefly captured by a fan while boarding a jetty to Alibaug. Dressed in a white loose shirt, she kept a low profile and many speculated that the actress was in baggy clothes to hide her baby bump. She was accompanied by her husband Vicky Kaushal and couple did not interact with anyone.

According to sources, Katrina plans to take a long maternity break from work once the baby arrives. So far Katrina does not have any films in hand.

Vicky Kaushal’s earlier reaction to starting a family

At the trailer launch of Bad Newz in 2024, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the ongoing pregnancy speculations. He responded, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we would be very happy to share it with you. But for now, there is no truth to the speculations. For now, enjoy Bad Newz, and when the good news comes, we will surely share it with you."

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Since then, the couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media.