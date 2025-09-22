/From The Intern to 3 Idiots: Movies about friendship to watch with your besties on OTT platforms

In this photo album, bringing back the nostalgia, we have made a list of friendship-based movies from The Intern to 3 Idiots. Let's take a look.
Bringing laughter, joy and nostalgia, friendship-themed movies make the audience feel more connected to their friends. From classics like 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to unique young age and young-age friendship in The Intern, and The Kissing Booth, we have curated a list of movies that capture the bond between friends and make a perfect choice for binge-watching.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The story of Rancho, Raju and Frahan, who became friends in engineering college. Gradually, the bond between the trio grows stronger as they support each other through difficult times and teach each other life lessons.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film revolves around three friends, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran, who reunite for a road trip in Spain before Kabir’s wedding. Each one is facing their own personal issues and hidden fears and insecurities through adventures that they do through their trip as they go on to resolve issues between them.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie is based on a unique friendship between an old man, Ben Whittaker and his young boss, Jules Ostin. The plot revolves around Ben, who joins as an intern at a fashion site where he meets his boss, Jules. The movie depicts the pure friendship that grows between the two, regardless of their age and position.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Kissing Booth centres on the long-decades friendship between Elle Evans and Lee Flynn. They both share a precious bond with each other and set rules to protect their friendship.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dostana tells the story of Sam and Kunal, who act like a gay couple to get an apartment. However, the twist happens when they fell in love with their flatmate, Neha. With chaos, confusion, and misunderstanding, how their friendship evolve makes a gripping and entertaining drama.