LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From The Intern to 3 Idiots: Movies about friendship to watch with your besties on OTT platforms

From The Intern to 3 Idiots: Movies about friendship to watch with your besties on OTT platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 24:38 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 24:38 IST

In this photo album, bringing back the nostalgia, we have made a list of friendship-based movies from The Intern to 3 Idiots. Let's take a look.

Must-watch friendship movies
1 / 6
(Photograph: JioHotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video)

Must-watch friendship movies

Bringing laughter, joy and nostalgia, friendship-themed movies make the audience feel more connected to their friends. From classics like 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to unique young age and young-age friendship in The Intern, and The Kissing Booth, we have curated a list of movies that capture the bond between friends and make a perfect choice for binge-watching.

3 Idiots
2 / 6
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

3 Idiots

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Rancho, Raju and Frahan, who became friends in engineering college. Gradually, the bond between the trio grows stronger as they support each other through difficult times and teach each other life lessons.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
3 / 6
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film revolves around three friends, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran, who reunite for a road trip in Spain before Kabir’s wedding. Each one is facing their own personal issues and hidden fears and insecurities through adventures that they do through their trip as they go on to resolve issues between them.

The Intern
4 / 6
(Photograph: JioHotstar)

The Intern

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie is based on a unique friendship between an old man, Ben Whittaker and his young boss, Jules Ostin. The plot revolves around Ben, who joins as an intern at a fashion site where he meets his boss, Jules. The movie depicts the pure friendship that grows between the two, regardless of their age and position.

The Kissing Booth
5 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

The Kissing Booth

Where to watch: Netflix

The Kissing Booth centres on the long-decades friendship between Elle Evans and Lee Flynn. They both share a precious bond with each other and set rules to protect their friendship.

Dostana
6 / 6
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Dostana

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dostana tells the story of Sam and Kunal, who act like a gay couple to get an apartment. However, the twist happens when they fell in love with their flatmate, Neha. With chaos, confusion, and misunderstanding, how their friendship evolve makes a gripping and entertaining drama.

Trending Photo

From The Intern to 3 Idiots: Movies about friendship to watch with your besties on OTT platforms
6

From The Intern to 3 Idiots: Movies about friendship to watch with your besties on OTT platforms

From The Twilight Saga: Eclipse to Pitch Black: Best Eclipse-themed movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT
7

From The Twilight Saga: Eclipse to Pitch Black: Best Eclipse-themed movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Zubeen Garg funeral: Sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute
6

Zubeen Garg funeral: Sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute

In pics | Deepika Padukone’s traditional style guide for Navratri celebrations
7

In pics | Deepika Padukone’s traditional style guide for Navratri celebrations

Navratri 2025: 9 yummy recipes for 9 days of the festival
10

Navratri 2025: 9 yummy recipes for 9 days of the festival