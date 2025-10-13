/Top 6 comedy web series to binge on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime and more

In this fall season, take a look at the comedy web shows that will definitely leave their impact on you and make you binge-watch all the seasons. No other genre can beat the comedy genre as it brings peace and vanishes all your stress in no time. Check the list given below.
Nothing can overtake the Indian comedy web series, which includes a high-quality content mix of humor, comedy, and a storyline that the audience finds more relatable. Shows based on college life, like Hostel Daze, to the courtroom comedy drama Maamla Legal Hai. These web shows have showcased the quirkiness and the ability to make the viewers laugh out loud. Which is why we have picked up some of the comedy web shows that are available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
The web show starring Ravi Kishan is based on the courtroom drama that revolves around the chaos started in Patparganj District, where the staff members strive to uphold justice, but chaos collides with the letter of the law.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The synopsis revolves around the four people who met in college and developed a pure bond between each other, but the plot turns upside down when the group finds themselves in the midst of their future.
Where to watch: Netflix
The four-season comedy drama portrays the story of two teenagers who fall in love with each other at their summer program. The story continues with their complicated life that includes their deal with family pressures, friendship, and personal growth.
Where to watch: Netflix
The show portrays the bond between a boy and his physics teacher, who mentors and guides the students. The show focuses on the life of a physics teacher who inspired his students to pursue their goals and guided them through the immense power of the Indian educational system.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bhuvan Bam's web show surrounds the life story of Vasant Vasya Gawade, a sanitation worker who lives in Mumbai and learns that he has gained the superpower to receive news straight from the future.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A family comedy drama based on the Dholakia family household, in which there are four generations living together under one roof. The story portrays their highs and lows in which the whole family together suffers and navigates the solution for that.