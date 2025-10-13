/Top 6 comedy web series to binge on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime and more

Nothing can overtake the Indian comedy web series, which includes a high-quality content mix of humor, comedy, and a storyline that the audience finds more relatable. Shows based on college life, like Hostel Daze, to the courtroom comedy drama Maamla Legal Hai. These web shows have showcased the quirkiness and the ability to make the viewers laugh out loud. Which is why we have picked up some of the comedy web shows that are available on OTT platforms.