/From Stranger Things to Hill House: Netflix’s Top 10 Horror Shows of All Time

Netflix has given horror fans some of the best spine-tingling scares with gripping storytelling. From alternate dimensions and haunted houses to chilling monsters and gothic horrors, it will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here are the top 10 horror shows on Netflix you can’t miss.
The show that became a global phenomenon, Stranger Things, combines supernatural horror with the nostalgia of the 1980s. Following a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana, the show dives into alternate dimensions, terrifying monsters and secret government experiments.
Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed series reimagines Shirley Jackson’s novel into a deeply emotional horror drama. It follows the Crain family as they grapple with past trauma linked to their childhood home.
This gothic horror tale focuses on a young governess at an eerie English estate. Bly Manor is as heartbreaking as it is haunting and will grip you for the first episode.
Set in an isolated island town, this chilling series delves into religion and miracles with a sinister supernatural twist that will shock you. It explores the dangers of blind faith and how quickly people turn on each other when their faith is questioned.
This dark and gritty Korean horror series takes the zombie genre and sets it inside a high school. When a deadly virus spreads, students must fight for survival inside the school walls as the world outside descends into chaos.
Adapted from the popular webtoon, this show tells the story of apartment residents battling for their lives as people suddenly start transforming into deadly monsters out for blood. It’s a thrilling mix of horror and emotional survival drama.
A horror anthology curated by Guillermo del Toro, this series features eight standalone stories from acclaimed directors. Each episode explores different aspects of terror, from supernatural beings to psychological nightmares.
Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s works, Mike Flanagan’s gothic horror drama follows the ruthless billionaire Usher family as they face terrifying supernatural consequences tied to their dark past.
This mystery-horror show follows an archivist who restores damaged videotapes only to uncover a sinister cult and supernatural forces connected to a doomed apartment building. It’s creepy and unsettling, and deserves a place on your horror bingelist.
Perfect for fans of slasher films, this anthology series delivers a fresh storyline each season with a masked killer at the centre. There is plenty of blood, suspense, and shocking twists to keep you hooked, and it’s a love letter to classic slasher films.