LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Nobel Prize 2025 winners list: Check category-wise details of all awardees in Physics, Peace, Economic Sciences and more

Nobel Prize 2025 winners list: Check category-wise details of all awardees in Physics, Peace, Economic Sciences and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 15:53 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 16:17 IST

The winners of the Nobel Prize 2025 have been announced, and individuals who have made a great impact are being honoured. From László Krasznahorkai, Maria Corina Machado, Mary E. Brunkow, Joel Mokyr and many more are on the list for their remarkable contributions to the world. Check out here.

Nobel Prize winners list 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize winners list 2025

The Nobel Prize 2025 is a ceremony that took place in Oslo, Norway, honouring great individuals with brilliant minds who have made remarkable contributions to the advancement of the world. The categories outlined in Alfred Nobel's will include Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The announcement for the Nobel Prize 2025 is made from October 6 to October 13. Let's now talk about the winners who will take the medals home.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine- Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine- Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi

Mary is an American molecular biologist and immunologist who earned the Nobel Prize 2025 in Physiology or Medicine. She has showcased her significant contributions to science, which has marked her recognition. Brunkow shared the award along with Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi for their extravagant work on peripheral immune tolerance.

Nobel Prize in Literature- László Krasznahorkai
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize in Literature- László Krasznahorkai

A Hungarian writer, László Krasznahorkai, has also won the honour in the field of Literature. He bagged the award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art. The writer has garnered success from his first written novel, Satantango, published in Hungary in 1985, elevating his work in the world of Literature, and his most recent, Herscht 07769.

Nobel Prize in Physics- John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, John M. Martinis
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize in Physics- John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, John M. Martinis

The Nobel Prize 2025, for Physics, is awarded to the three masterful physicists, John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis. They have earned the prize for successfully discovering the study of quantum mechanics in a macroscopic electrical circuit.

Nobel Prize in Peace- María Corina Machado
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize in Peace- María Corina Machado

The former Deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, has won the Nobel Prize 2025 for always being a voice for Peace and democratic rights worldwide. The great movement in promoting peace and bringing harmony to the country widened her courage and successfully solidified her legacy by earning her a position under the Nobel Prize.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry- Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar Yaghi
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize in Chemistry- Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar Yaghi

The Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry is awarded to the renowned scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their prolific development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Showcasing their hard work in revolutionising applications in gas storage, catalysis, and environmental sustainability, with potential benefits for medicine, clean energy, and climate solutions.

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences- Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences- Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt

The Nobel Prize in Economic Science is awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt. Their innovations have had a lot of impact in recent times. Their depiction in technology advances grows rapidly, and in addition to their production methods, which are continuously replacing the older ones in a better way, with an ongoing cycle.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 6000 Test runs

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built
6

'Cheap, sturdy, deadly': 5 most cost-effective fighter jets ever built

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire
7

This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list
5

Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins
5

From John Cena to Roman Reigns, check out top 5 WWE superstars with most PLE wins