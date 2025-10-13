/Nobel Prize 2025 winners list: Check category-wise details of all awardees in Physics, Peace, Economic Sciences and more

The winners of the Nobel Prize 2025 have been announced, and individuals who have made a great impact are being honoured. From László Krasznahorkai, Maria Corina Machado, Mary E. Brunkow, Joel Mokyr and many more are on the list for their remarkable contributions to the world. Check out here.
The Nobel Prize 2025 is a ceremony that took place in Oslo, Norway, honouring great individuals with brilliant minds who have made remarkable contributions to the advancement of the world. The categories outlined in Alfred Nobel's will include Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The announcement for the Nobel Prize 2025 is made from October 6 to October 13. Let's now talk about the winners who will take the medals home.
Mary is an American molecular biologist and immunologist who earned the Nobel Prize 2025 in Physiology or Medicine. She has showcased her significant contributions to science, which has marked her recognition. Brunkow shared the award along with Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi for their extravagant work on peripheral immune tolerance.
A Hungarian writer, László Krasznahorkai, has also won the honour in the field of Literature. He bagged the award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art. The writer has garnered success from his first written novel, Satantango, published in Hungary in 1985, elevating his work in the world of Literature, and his most recent, Herscht 07769.
The Nobel Prize 2025, for Physics, is awarded to the three masterful physicists, John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis. They have earned the prize for successfully discovering the study of quantum mechanics in a macroscopic electrical circuit.
The former Deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, has won the Nobel Prize 2025 for always being a voice for Peace and democratic rights worldwide. The great movement in promoting peace and bringing harmony to the country widened her courage and successfully solidified her legacy by earning her a position under the Nobel Prize.
The Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry is awarded to the renowned scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their prolific development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Showcasing their hard work in revolutionising applications in gas storage, catalysis, and environmental sustainability, with potential benefits for medicine, clean energy, and climate solutions.
The Nobel Prize in Economic Science is awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt. Their innovations have had a lot of impact in recent times. Their depiction in technology advances grows rapidly, and in addition to their production methods, which are continuously replacing the older ones in a better way, with an ongoing cycle.