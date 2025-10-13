/Nobel Prize 2025 winners list: Check category-wise details of all awardees in Physics, Peace, Economic Sciences and more

A Hungarian writer, László Krasznahorkai, has also won the honour in the field of Literature. He bagged the award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art. The writer has garnered success from his first written novel, Satantango, published in Hungary in 1985, elevating his work in the world of Literature, and his most recent, Herscht 07769.