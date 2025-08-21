/Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi adopt their first child

Eleven is now a mother! Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their first baby together via adoption. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The couple who married in 2024 are now parents of a baby girl.

Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl



Announcing the news on Instagram, Millie wrote, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she wrote in the post. "And then there were 3."

About Millie and Jake's relationship



Millie, 21, and Jake, 23 sparked romance rumours first in June 2021 when Jake shared a selfie with the actress. The two reportedly got connected on Instagram and were 'friends for a bit' before they started dating, the actress revealed in an interview in 2022. The couple secretly got married in May 2024.



The news of their wedding was kept under wraps for months before they shared photos of celebration in October. The couple celebrated at Villa Centinale in Italy and Millie captioned the images as, "Forever and always, your wife"



Jake also shared his own set of images on Instagram from the couple's special day. "Forever and always, your husband," he captioned photos of the newlyweds nd shared a shot with his dad, Jon Bon Jovi.

Earlier this year, Millie opened up about wanting to grow her family when she appeared on an episode of the Smarthless podcast.



"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," Brown said. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."