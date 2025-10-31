/Stranger Things season 5: Which character will be killed in final season? Wildest fan theories flood social media

Stranger Things season 5 is already creating buzz ever since the trailer was dropped yesterday by the makers. With the scene-by-scene dissection by fans, several guesses and the wildest theories are now doing the rounds on social media. With this finale, the question is still etched in everyone's mind – who will die this time? Will the kids be able to breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate? Will they be able to defeat Vecna? Let's delve into it to know more details.

Fan theories of which character will be killed in the fifth season of Stranger Things season 5

With Hawkins entering the most dangerous phase after Vecna comes up from upside down in the

In the finale episode of Stranger Things season 4, now everyone is debating who will be leaving this show this time. One user wrote, "And just like that, Stancy died. # StrangerThings5".

Another user wrote, "Damn, Jonathan is definitely cooked. Rip, my guy. Photo 1- Jonathan, Nancy, Steve, and Dustin together. Photo 2- Nancy crying and washing blood off her hands. Photo 3- Dustin and Steve crying together."

“Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas, and Max graduate. Joyce, Hopper, Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, Robin, and parents appear in the audience,” wrote the third user.

An X user wrote, "It's January 1st. You just finished watching Stranger Things season 5. Jonathan died, and Stancy is the endgame. Max died in the finale. El also dies. Or at least never comes back. Will gets a last-minute boyfriend. The show is over."

Another X user wrote, “Stranger Things 5 leak: According to press sources, the loved character Jonathan Byers does not make it to the season finale; his last words directed towards the character Mike were, 'I know what you are.'”

Stranger Things season 5: Plot, cast, and more

The fifth and final season of the science fiction horror drama show Stranger Things will be streaming on Netflix. The season will consist of eight episodes and is set to be released in three parts, with two volumes on November 26 and December 25, 2025, and the finale on December 31.

Stranger Things season 5 will focus on the events after a year of the fourth season, in the fall of 1987. The group seeks to find and kill Vecna after the Rifts opened in Hawkins.