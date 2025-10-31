/D4vd case: Latest pic of singer and Celeste Hernandez at a party sparks debate among netizens

American singer and songwriter D4vd, whose life has garnered worldwide attention ever since his name came up in the death case of a 15-year-old, Celeste Hernandez. This comes after her dead body was found in a decomposed state in the singer's registered car. With several twists and turns in the case and authorities still investigating, in the midst of all of this, a new photo of the duo has emerged, and this has sparked a huge debate on social media among netizens. Let's delve into it and know more.

D4vd and Celeste's photo generates a reaction from netizens on social media

According to TMZ, a new photo of the duo having a gala time at a party, assumed to be from 2024, has now surfaced. The girl in the photo, who is being hinted to be Celeste, is seen standing with the singer with a huge grin on his face. Reportedly, the singer-songwriter hit the party in July last year at a house in Los Angeles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the photo, Celeste has red-tinted hair and is half hidden under a black and gold durag. However, this photo has led to netizens questioning the authorities as to why the singer has not been taken into custody.

One user wrote, "What's the update about this case? I'm genuinely asking. Thought they said he was found not guilty weeks back?" Another user wrote, "The fact that he hasn't been arrested or questioned is worrying." "Where the hell has he been for the past 2 months if it's not jail", wrote the third user.

When a private investigator revealed a key detail about the death case

According to a report by Fox KTVU, private investigator Steve Fischer revealed in an interview with Law & Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber, "There's definitely evidence that we've collected that helps the timeline. We now have a much better understanding of when that Tesla arrived at the final parking spot."

He further said, "I do have surveillance from different houses in the different neighbourhoods showing the Tesla being moved. I'm not even saying the LAPD didn't have that. I'm sure they did, but we wanted to make sure."

Reportedly, when asked who was driving the Tesla, Fischer stated, "As far as what we believe was the final parking spot where it was towed from, yes. It's very clear. That neighbourhood is filled with surveillance cameras."

What do we know about D4vd?

Born in Queens, New York City, D4vd's career in music began when he made montages of the video game Fortnite. To avoid copyright issues, he decided to make his own music. Released his music to SoundCloud, including songs such as "You and I" and "Take Me To the Sun". He released the single "Romantic Homicide" on July 20, 2022, after snippets of it went viral on TikTok.