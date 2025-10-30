/Trolls call Shah Rukh Khan 'talentless', actor has the best answer | #ASKSRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows how to handle trolls, and during his recent #AskSRK session, he didn’t ignore the notorious users who called him talentless and questioned why he doesn’t make intelligent films.

Ahead of his 60th birthday on Nov 2, Khan took some time to engage with his fans. While he addressed all his fans’ queries and questions, he also didn’t ignore the notorious X users who tried to drag the actor down.

How Shah Rukh Khan reacted to trolls

During his #AskSRK session, he handled a troll who asked the actor to make intelligent movies like how he acts intelligently in interviews.

"Why don’t you make more intelligent movies like how intelligent you are in interviews, you even have Netflix now to release them on," the user asked the actor.

Replying to this, Khan, who is known as the King of Romance, said that he’s a peddler of love.

''What to do….I am not an Intelligence agent. I am a Peddler of Love….and entertainment. Also intelligence should be unnoticeable, not in your face my friend. Like a subtle touch," he said.

Hitting back at another troll who questioned how Khan became a star even when his looks are not great, the actor gave a witty reply.

Replying to him in Hindi, Khan wrote,''"भाई शकल तो ठीक है ... अक़्ल का नहीं बोला तुमने!!! वो है या....???" (Brother, the looks are fine... you didn't say anything about the intelligence!!! Does he have any or....???.''

Shah Rukh Khan on his love for Salman Khan, and message for Yash for his film Toxic

A fan asked SRK to say one word for Salman Khan. Replying to him, King Khan said, “Best Bhai. Love him.”

Khan also showed love for Yash, saying, “My love to Yash, he is toooo sweet.”

