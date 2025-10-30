/'Work still going on for...' Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG update on KING during #ASKSRK session



Shah Rukh Khan will turn a year older on November 2, and this year is extra special as King Khan will turn 60. Two days ahead of his birthday, the actor took some time off his busy schedule to interact with his millions of fans.

Like always, this #AskSRK session was full of fun and witty replies. However, the highlight of the entire session was the update on Khan’s forthcoming project King.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about King, shares an update

The superstar had a fun chat with fans, answering questions he found interesting.

''Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start,”Khan wrote on X.

Among so many, the actor humorously replied to a fan, who was asking about King's teaser.

A fan wrote on X,''King teaser DM karo sir. (Sir pls share the King teaser in DM)”

Replying to X user, SRK said,''Abhi title toh announce kiya nahi officially… tum teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!! (Title has not been officially announced yet, and you are directly asking for a teaser.”

Another fan asked about the suspense surrounding his next project King.

Replying to the fan, Khan tagged director Siddharth Anand, who has been teasing fans with his posts on X.

Responding to the fan, Khan wrote, “@justSidAnand kuch dikha na finally! Fans aur main dono tired ho gaye hain guessing game khelte khelte… aap ‘Remember’…’There is.. ‘…bol bolke kya tease kar rahe ho?

To this, Anand replied cheekily, giving an update on the project and confirming that work is still going on for the title reveal of the film.

'' HaaHahaha. Sir... ‘Remember’ - Good things take time. ‘There is’ - work still going on for the Title Reveal of our film. #KING.'' Anand said in a reply.

What we know so far about King?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are speculating that a big reveal about the forthcoming project might happen on Khan’s birthday. However, with this post, it has been confirmed that the official title of the movie will be released first.

For those who are not active on X, the Pathaan director has been playing a guessing game by posting one words such as “Tick Tock Tick Tock,” “Remember,” and “There Is.”