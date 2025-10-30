/Best family-friendly Halloween movies - Hocus Pocus to Ghostbusters

This Halloween weekend, pick a few family-friendly movies that will make this holiday full of loughs - From Hocus Pocus to The Addams Family.
Halloween is all about ghosts and spooky vibes, and while your kids might express excitement for the day, they often get a bit terrified as it approaches. A great way to enjoy Halloween is by watching family-friendly films that bring in the spooky spirit without being too scary.
This Halloween classic from 1993 is perfect for the spooky season! Starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters, this trio of notorious witches is accidentally resurrected by teenage Max Dennison (played by Omri Katz) on Halloween night.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
When it’s spooky season, the quirky Addams family stands out. While Netflix's Wednesday is for the teens, the animated black comedy from 2019 is perfect for younger kids. It’s fun, entertaining, and captures the spirit of the Addams family perfectly.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Get ready to be Ghostbusters this Halloween! The 1984 movie is a brilliant blend of comedy and supernatural elements, and it’s a cultural phenomenon that continues to delight audiences.
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Tim Burton, this horror-comedy movie is packed with entertainment. If you enjoy Burton’s unique storytelling style, this one is a must-watch. The 1988 film revolves around deceased couple Barbara and Adam Maitland, who find themselves stuck in their own home. They get the help of a ghost named Beetlejuice when a new family moves in. Both the Beetlejuice movies are fun and a perfect for Halloween.
Streaming on: Netflix
These lovable monsters will make your kids laugh! This Pixar gem from 2001 follows two monsters on a mission to scare children, but the story takes a heartwarming twist that’s surely impress you.
Streaming on: Netflix
A must-watch during Halloween, this beloved animated film is both a Halloween and Christmas classic. It tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who tries to take over Christmas.
Streaming on: Netflix