/Best family-friendly Halloween movies - Hocus Pocus to Ghostbusters

Directed by Tim Burton, this horror-comedy movie is packed with entertainment. If you enjoy Burton’s unique storytelling style, this one is a must-watch. The 1988 film revolves around deceased couple Barbara and Adam Maitland, who find themselves stuck in their own home. They get the help of a ghost named Beetlejuice when a new family moves in. Both the Beetlejuice movies are fun and a perfect for Halloween.

Streaming on: Netflix