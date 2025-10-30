/Delhi High Court backs Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story, slams PIL's

Paresh Rawal-starrer The Taj Story continues to court controversy since the announcement. A day before the release on Oct 31, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain two petitions against the film, seeking to put a halt on the release.

Days after the PIL was filed, a division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the Court is not the "Super Censor Board."

Saying that different people may have different takes on the history, the court said,We are not a super censor board... You want a disclaimer saying this is not history. Tell me, in any work of fiction, whether the author puts a disclaimer that this is not history? Even for history, two historians may have different views, but which historian's view is correct, is this something to be decided by us? What are the standards available to us to decide this?"

The court has also said that Rawal should not be made a party in the petition.

"Why have you made the actor (Paresh Rawal) a party? If tomorrow you file a contempt, would you make the lawyer a party? He [Rawal] is a professional actor, he is not responsible for the content," the Court said as they asked the petitioners to withdraw their PILs and approach the Central government under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The judges asked the petitioner to approach the Central government with their grievance. However, Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) Ashish Dixit, who appeared for the Union of India, stated that none of the petitioners had made any representations before the government, as per Bar and Bench.

What were the PILs about?

The pleas that had been filed by lawyers Chetna Gautam and Shakeel Abbas, alleged that Rawal's film presents fabricated and provocative content.

In a plea filed by Abbas, he sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification to review the certificate granted to the film and to make necessary cuts in the drama to maintain communal harmony in the country. He also mentioned that the movie must have a disclaimer stating that it deals with a contested narrative.