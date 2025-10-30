/'Can you do an American accent'? Hasan Minhaj puts Prince Harry to test | Watch

Comedian Hasan Minhaj put Prince Harry in a bit of a spot and asked him to repeat a few lines in an American accent. The British royal appeared on Minhaj’s Doesn’t Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, where he tried to win the hearts of Americans with an American accent. Harry is married to Meghan Markle, who is also an American.

Prince Harry’s American accent put to test

During the podcast, Minhaj asked Harry if he could do an American accent, to which Harry responded, "Which part of America?" Hassan replied, "Anywhere," giving the Duke a sentence to recite.

He said, "This is the most American sentence I could think of: 'I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's.'" Harry attempted to start, then laughed and asked the host to repeat the sentence. As Minhaj repeated the sentence, Harry copied him in the same style.

At one point, the Duke quipped that he was "just sitting here sweating," but was sporting enough to pull it off perfectly.

"That was decent," Hasan responded. After the Duke repeated the host’s second line, “Hey, do you like my Cybertruck?”, Hasan turned to people off camera and said, "You guys out there, you cannot laugh like this. We're having a real thing."

"No, but by the way, the laughter, it's encouraging. Is it encouraging or is it mocking me? I'm not sure," Harry said, adding with an American accent, "Come on, y'all."

Minhaj complemented the Prince’s perfect way of saying "y'all," and asked Harry about his "yee-haw," and the Duke let out an enthusiastic ‘Yee-haw.’

Prince Harry and Meghan’s move to the US

The royal couple live in California with their two children. They stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020. When he was asked what’s the “most American thing” he does now, Harry said,” Surfing. Or Is that American, or is that Californian?”

Apart from fun chat around American accents and habits, the two men also discussed the harmful effects of social media on kids, as well as the Duke’s work with The Parents’ Network, which supports families who have experienced harm due to social media.