Alia Bhatt knows how to flip and rule. However, with her hair-flip obsession, she has just shared her go-to vacation GRWM video, and since it’s Bhatt who has shared it, it has to go viral.

Bhatt is known for her no-makeup look with minimal products that always have fans swooning over her simplicity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alia Bhatt's hair-flip GRWM video

Alia has always been admired by Gen Zs for her radiant and natural complexion, which she always carries effortlessly. While she has often given credit for her clear skin to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, she also has her own quick get-ready, perfect makeup tutorial that has the world obsessed.

Alia shared the video with the caption reading,''eyes, lips & hairflips 🤎.''

With an effortless glow, Alia's recent five-minute makeup look, which she probably recorded during her recent vacation, shows her doing her makeup.

Looking relaxed in beachy wear, she started the video by scrunching her wet hair for soft waves, then began hydrating her skin with moisturizer, followed by serum, and then a little amount of blush to hydrate her cheeks and give a natural glow.

The Rocky Aur Rani actress continued to flip her hair as she did her makeup with utmost perfection.

How to do Alia Bhatt's makeup in easy steps:

1. Hydrate your skin with toner, moisturizer, and serum.

2. Once your skin is prepped, add a pinch of blush to the cheeks for a glow.

3. Use an eyelash curler to curl the lashes, then apply moisturizer again if your skin feels

less smooth.

4. Add kajal to the upper lid and smudge it. Then apply a nude shade to the eyelids

5. Next, pick a darker brown shade below the eyes for an edgy look.

6. Contour the face.