'Nobody asked me’: How Sonakshi Sinha got Dabangg without even saying yes!

Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, made her Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan in 2010 with the movie Dabangg. Since her debut, Sinha has done numerous critically acclaimed and audience-acclaimed roles. But what if we tell you that Sinha had no plans to become an actor?

Sinha became an actor, and the only credit she has to give for her career is to Salman and Arbaaz Khan. How she became an actor, scroll to read the full story.

Sonakshi Sinha on her acting journey

Sinha has been one of the celebrities who has never shied away from putting forth her views or sharing her side of the story.

During a candid chat with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Sinha confessed how she got into the world of acting.

Recalling the time when Sinha was overweight and had no interest in becoming an actor, she revealed that it was Salman's father, Salim Khan, a veteran writer, who advised her to become one.

''I was never inclined. Salim Khan Saab and my father are very close friends. We would go to Galaxy Apartments for Ganpati, Diwali and all. At the age of 16, Salim Saab would say, ‘Why are you doing fashion designing?Stop wasting your time. Just become an actor.,’' Sinha shared.

''One fine day, I was at the Lakme Fashion Week as a volunteer from college; I was ushering people. It was a 5-day event for which I got Rs 3000. Salman, Arbaaz and the family came there, and they saw me. They were like, 'What are you doing here?' Salman even asked me to take him out for dinner with my first salary. I was like it is impossible,” Sinha added.

How Sonakshi Sinha got the role of Rajjo?

Arbaaz Khan, who co-produced the first film of the Dabangg franchise, was the one who offered Sinha the movie, and even without her consent, she got the role.

Arbaaz played the role of Salman's character Chulbul Panday's younger brother, Makhanchand "Makkhi" Pandey.

Recalling the day when Arbaaz was with director Abhinav Kashyap, yes, the same person who has been accusing Salman and Arbaaz of several controversial things and Dilip Shukla, Sinha said, “I lost weight and attended Amrita Arora's wedding. Arbaaz Bhai saw me there and offered me a film. I didn't take him seriously at that time. But he reached my home with Abhinav Kashyap and Dilip Shukla. They narrated the film to me. They shook hands, smiled and left. Nobody asked me if I want to do this film or not. And the next thing I know, I am on set. I really believe in destiny. After reaching the set, I understood that this is where I belong.”