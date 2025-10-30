/Ananya Panday net worth: Real estate, glamorous career and brand endorsements

Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday, is a popular actress in Bollywood who has endorsed multiple brands like Drools, Skechers, Hide & Seek, and many more. As per reports, she earns around Rs 50–60 lakh per brand deal. Along with it, in 2024, she became the brand ambassador of the luxury fashion house, Chanel, which has helped in cementing her position as an A-lister for endorsement deals.