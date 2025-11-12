/Stranger Things BIG secret: Did you know that this character was almost killed in season 3?

After four thrilling seasons, Stranger Things is coming to an end with the fifth season, which is set for release, and, as told by the actress Millie Bobby Brown, this season is going to be the darkest.

Apart from emotional reunions, thrilling plot twists, and shocking deaths, it could be one of the kids, and most fans guess that it might be Will Byers, who has a huge connection with the Upside Down world. While, as of now we can say nothing, did you know that one of the main characters was almost killed in season 3’s alternate ending?

Stranger Things Throwback: This character was killed, and you will be shocked to know

Add WION as a Preferred Source

If you are a hardcore Stranger Things fan, then you would remember the cliffhanger ending of season 3, and what a relief the audience felt when the trailer for season 4 was released, showing Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, alive.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that Hopper was one of the main characters who came close to death. At the end of season 3, Jim appeared to be killed when a massive explosion occurred at the hidden Russian lab beneath Starcourt Mall. It would be shocking to know that the character was actually killed in one of the planned endings that was not finalised.

"Hopper at the end of season 3. I think death grazed him," Matt told EW.

"There was a version where he perished at the end of 3. It's been a while since we had those discussions, but I feel like he came the closest to dying," he said.

Months after season 3 ended, and many viewers thought that Eleven had lost her dad, it was revealed in a teaser that he’s alive and will return.

Speaking about Hopper's death, Ross said,'' It would've been very easy to kill him."

He added,'' but Hopper still had growing to do. We hadn't finished his story. It's important to us to be able to finish the stories we want to finish and not just be offering people for shock value."

The other characters that came close to dying were Steve Harrington, Joe Keery's

character in season 1.

That was close," Matt says. "We just fell in love with Joe Keery, but had we not liked Joe Keery, Steve would've been gone."



More about Stranger Things season 5

The much-awaited fifth season of Stranger Things is set to release, and this will mark the final battle between the people of Hawkins and Vecna. To take fans’ excitement to the next level, the makers of Stranger Things season 5 have dropped the first few minutes from the upcoming season, and fans can’t wait to watch.