/Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon: Swoonworthy K-drama onscreen pairings

K-drama couples, for every drama is new and fresh. But sometimes, when the actor and actress reunite for more than one project, it creates a spark amongst the netizens and leads to wanting more. Here are a few of the onscreen pairings that had been an instant hit amongst the viewers.
From Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from Crash Landing on You to Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and many more pairs have been praised for their onscreen chemistry and bond between them. Let's take a look at a few of the popular onscreen couples for their swoonworthy charm.
The duo starred in the hit show Crash Landing On You and the movie The Negotiation. Their on-screen chemistry transitioned to real-life romance. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed a son in the same year.
This on-screen couple's pairing in the K-drama Healer is still loved by many to this day. Their chemistry was praised so much that it even led to fan speculation about their real-life relationship. Despite the dating rumors, the duo stated that they are good friends and colleagues.
Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's chemistry in the series Lovely Runner garnered global attention. Their on-screen romance also led to speculations that there might be more. They even bagged a "Best Couple" award win at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards.
The couple first worked together in the show Uncontrollably Fond. They recently reunited for the fantasy-romance show Genie, Make a Wish. After their tragic end in the first series, fans eagerly wanted them to reunite for romance, which ended with a happy ending.
Hwang Jung-eum and Ji Sung have worked in many shows, including Secret Love, Kill Me, and Heal Me. Their chemistry and intense scenes earned praises and even a Best Couple award for the show Secret Love at the 2013 KBA Drama Awards.
Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na gained attention from the audience for their chemistry and bond in the show Goblin, where they played the roles of Grim Reaper and Sunny. They starred in the show Touch Your Heart as the lead couple.
From historical romance to action-thriller, Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy have worked in both shows, i.e, Gu Family Book in 2013 and Vagabond in 2019.
Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara have a long history as co-stars. The duo has done plenty of shows together and shares a close bond. The series includes Successful of a Bright Girl, Fated to Love You, Old Goodbye, and Family: The Unbreakable Bond.
The duo have worked together in the popular drama What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, and their on-screen chemistry even led to dating rumors. However, they later denied it.