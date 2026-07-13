/Forever OT13! SEVENTEEN renews contracts with PLEDIS for the second time

SEVENTEEN has once again reassured fans of its unwavering bond. All 13 members of the K-pop group have agreed to renew their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment for a second time, marking another rare milestone in an industry where full-group renewals are uncommon. The South Korean boy groups' agency informed fans through a lengthy note.

SEVENTEEN renew contracts for second time; PLEDI issues statement

PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that all 13 SEVENTEEN members have agreed to a second contract renewal. Members who are not currently serving in the military have already completed the signing process, while the remaining members will sign according to their service schedules. "We are delighted to share this good news with Carats," the group said in a release, referring to its fan base. "With the belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve together and a shared desire to go further as a team, all 13 of us have come to an agreement to continue to work together."

