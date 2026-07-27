/SEVENTEEN's DK and Vernon to begin military service; PLEDIS shares enlistment schedule

South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN's members DK and Vernon will soon begin their South Korea's mandatory military service. Their entertainment agency PLEDIS officially confirmed it with a note announcing their enlistment dates. The announcement marks another chapter in SEVENTEEN's ongoing military enlistment period, with members gradually fulfilling South Korea's mandatory service requirements while maintaining their connection with fans through pre-planned content.

PLEDIS issues statement announcing military enlistment of DK and Vernon

Taking to the platform Weverse, PLEDIS shared a lengthy note stating, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you of SEVENTEEN members DK and VERNON’s upcoming military service. DK is scheduled to enlist for active duty in the Army on September 8. He will participate in all official activities prior to his enlistment. As numerous enlistees and their families will be present at the enlistment ceremony, we respectfully request that you refrain from visiting the site in person on the day of his enlistment."

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The statement further read, "VERNON will begin his military service on August 20. He will also participate in all official activities prior to the start of his service. We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the enlistment ceremony on the day of his enlistment, as well as the place of his alternative service. Once DK and VERNON begin their military service, they will be unable to participate in SEVENTEEN activities. However, they will continue to connect with CARAT through a variety of content prepared in advance. Please send your messages of farewell and support for the members on Weverse."

The agency also requested fans to refrain from visiting the enlistment ceremonies. The company explained that the enlistment sites will be crowded with recruits and their families. “We ask for your continued love and support for DK and VERNON until they complete their military service and return in good health. PLEDIS Entertainment will continue to support our artists every step of the way. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Netizens' reaction

Post the announcement of DK and Vernon's military enlistment, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Dk wanted to make sure he was the first person to tell us when he'll be enlisting... I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WE'LL WAIT#DK I wanted to tell you when i will be enlisting. the announcement will go out soon. In September, i'm going to the army. i want to let carats know first.. i'll be back safely. i'll show you a good side of me."

Another user wrote, "so you’re telling me this is their last live together and we won’t see them again for two years? #dk #vernon."

"#dk #vernon My brooooo 218. I will keep waiting for you both. May you return safely", wrote the third user.

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