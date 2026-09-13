/Rohit Chandel shares first post with spiritual message after bail in POCSO case

TV actor Rohit Chandel was booked under the POCSO Act in July 2026 over allegations of stalking, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. After spending nearly two months in jail, he was granted bail by a Mumbai sessions court. Days later, the actor shared his first social media post with a spiritual message and acknowledged the end of his show, Sairaab.

TV actor Rohit Chandel shares first post after bail

On September 12 (Saturday), TV actor Rohit Chandel shared his first post after coming out of jail following nearly two months in custody. Chandel shared a photo of himself dressed in a traditional outfit, featuring a white dhoti and janeu (sacred thread), and standing in the middle of the sea and praying. He captioned the post with a Sanskrit phrase from the Mahabharata: “Yato Dharmastato Jayaḥ,” which carries the meaning, “Where there is righteousness, there is victory.”

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Hours later, the actor also shared a long note acknowledging the end of his acclaimed show, Sairaab, whose final episode will air on September 14 (Monday). Rohit wrote, “To my Sairaab family and beloved fans, as Sairaab comes to an end, my heart is full of deep gratitude. Playing Ishaan was a special journey for me, and I will always cherish the memories we created together.”

He further wrote, “A massive thank you to our amazing production team and my wonderful co-actors, especially Saibal dada, Leena ma’am, Sanket sir, Nitin ji, Yogi sir, Garima Dimri, Rahul bhai, Madirakshi and Krishna Kaul, for carrying Ishaan’s legacy forward, along with all our other co-actors and supporting staff. Your unwavering support and warmth during my tough times mean more to me than words can express. You truly felt like family.”

He concluded his note by thanking his fans. “To the fans, thank you for your unconditional love and constant encouragement through every phase. Though Sairaab is ending, our bond remains. I look forward to seeing you all again very soon in the next chapter! With love and gratitude, Rohit Chandel.”

About Rohit Chandel’s POCSO case and bail

In July 2026, Rohit Chandel was arrested by the Ghatkopar police at his residence in Dahisar, Mumbai, and taken into custody after allegedly stalking, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The case was registered under the POCSO Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per several reports, senior police inspector at Ghatkopar police station, Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, said, “He (Rohit Chnadel) was arrested and taken to the court. The court gave him jail custody. He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long it will be. Rohit didn’t deny it. He confessed that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were co-actors. She said he was pressurising her. He stays in Dahisar and would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her despite her blocking him.”