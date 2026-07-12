/TV actor Rohit Chandel allegedly confesses to stalking 16-year-old: Report

TV actor Rohit Chandel, who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for harassing a minor, has allegedly admitted to stalking a 16-year-old co-actor. He was taken into custody on July 10 following a complaint filed by the minor and was also accused of assault. The matter is currently under investigation.

According to reports, Chandel was produced before a court after his arrest and has since been remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Rohit Chandel admits to stalking a minor

As reported by ETimes, Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, Senior PI, Ghatkopar Police, said, "He is arrested and was taken to the court. The court gave him a jail custody. He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long will it be for. Rohit didn’t deny it. He confessed that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were coactors. She said he was pressurising her. He stays in Dahisar and he would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her, despite she blocking him."

What's the matter?

According to the complaint, the actor allegedly contacted the teenager repeatedly using both his personal number and other mobile numbers, despite her attempts to block him. The FIR further states that on July 5, he allegedly approached the girl near her residential building, followed her, got into an argument with her, verbally abused her and physically assaulted her.

Police have booked Chandel under Sections 78, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

He has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations so far.

Who is Rohit Chandel?