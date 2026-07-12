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Dhamaal 4 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer witnesses big jump in collections

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 14:27 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 14:27 IST
Dhamaal 4 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer witnesses big jump in collections

Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 Photograph: (X)

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Dhamaal 4 continues to register strong numbers at the box office despite mixed reactions from netizens. The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise was released in cinemas on July 10. Read more to know how much the film earned on the second day. 

Dhamaal 4 was released in cinemas on July 10. Despite receiving mixed reactions from the audience, the Ajay Devgn comedy starrer witnesses a strong jump at the box office on its first Saturday. After a solid opening, the comedy entertainer gained momentum on day 2. Let's delve in to know how much numbers did it garner on the second day.

Dhamaal 4 box office report day 2

On day 2, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 22.50 crore across 10,954 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 43.80 crore and total India net collections to Rs 36.50 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 53.80 crore.

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The overall occupancy in the Hindi version has been recorded as 37.29%. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (58.5%), followed by Lucknow (45%), Mumbai (41%), Chandigarh (40.8%), Jaipur (40.8%) and Bengaluru (39.5%).

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Ajay Devgn on box office expectations

During the trailer release of the fourth installment of the comedy franchise, Devgn was asked whether he still feels the weight of box-office expectations. To which the actor said, "Thoda bahut toh rehta hai. Aapne itni mehnat ki hai toh film audience ko pasand aani chahiye aur chalni chahiye. Toh koshish toh yahi rehti hai ki film aisi banaye ki logon ko pasand aaye. Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain (There is always a little bit of pressure). When you have worked so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to do well. The effort is always to make a film that people will enjoy. So when the film is about to be released, everyone feels a certain amount of pressure)."

The event was attended by several cast members, including Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan and Upendra Limaye.

About Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the latest chapter of the comedy franchise features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Upendra, Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand, alongside Devgn.

The Dhamaal series began in 2007 and was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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