/Dhamaal 4 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer witnesses big jump in collections

Dhamaal 4 was released in cinemas on July 10. Despite receiving mixed reactions from the audience, the Ajay Devgn comedy starrer witnesses a strong jump at the box office on its first Saturday. After a solid opening, the comedy entertainer gained momentum on day 2. Let's delve in to know how much numbers did it garner on the second day.

Dhamaal 4 box office report day 2

On day 2, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 22.50 crore across 10,954 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 43.80 crore and total India net collections to Rs 36.50 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 53.80 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The overall occupancy in the Hindi version has been recorded as 37.29%. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (58.5%), followed by Lucknow (45%), Mumbai (41%), Chandigarh (40.8%), Jaipur (40.8%) and Bengaluru (39.5%).

Ajay Devgn on box office expectations

During the trailer release of the fourth installment of the comedy franchise, Devgn was asked whether he still feels the weight of box-office expectations. To which the actor said, "Thoda bahut toh rehta hai. Aapne itni mehnat ki hai toh film audience ko pasand aani chahiye aur chalni chahiye. Toh koshish toh yahi rehti hai ki film aisi banaye ki logon ko pasand aaye. Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain (There is always a little bit of pressure). When you have worked so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to do well. The effort is always to make a film that people will enjoy. So when the film is about to be released, everyone feels a certain amount of pressure)."

The event was attended by several cast members, including Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan and Upendra Limaye.

About Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the latest chapter of the comedy franchise features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Upendra, Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand, alongside Devgn.