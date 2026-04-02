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Ajay Devgn turns 57: Singham, Drishyam, Zakhm: A look at his 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 17:07 IST | Updated: Apr 02, 2026, 17:07 IST

Ajay Devgn turned 57 on April 2. He is one of Bollywood’s leading stars, recognised for his powerful screen presence and action roles as well as emotionally rich characters. On his birthday, we have compiled a list of his notable works, including Singham, Drishyam, Zakhm, and many more.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn!
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Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn!

Ajay Devgn is a prominent Indian actor, director, and producer who has gained popularity through his intense performances and versatility in Hindi cinema over many years. The actor has won multiple awards and accolades, including National Film Awards, and is considered one of the leading figures of B-Town. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at a few of his best works.

Drishyam
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Drishyam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this crime thriller features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a fourth-grade dropout cable operator who uses his knowledge of film plots to craft a perfect alibi for his family.

Company
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Company

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ram Gopal Varma's directorial features Devgn as Maalik and Vivek Oberoi as Chandu, who join hands to form a gang. As their gang gains a reputation, tension arises between them, and they eventually fall apart.

Omkara
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Omkara

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in a rural area, the film follows Ishwar, aka Langda, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is jealous of Omakara, the man who promoted Kesu over him. He plants fake evidence to manipulate Omkara (Ajay Devgn) into believing that Dolly (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is having an affair with Kesu.

Singham
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Singham

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rohit Shetty's action thriller stars Ajay Devgn alongside Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie revolves around an honest and valiant policeman, Bajirao Singham, who always stands for what is right and fights against injustice.

Zakhm
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Zakhm

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

In Mahesh Bhatt's action drama film, the actor plays the role of Ajay Desai, a filmmaker who is dealing with the emotional trauma and his mother’s secret identity as a Muslim.

Additionally, Devgn's intense performance garnered him his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh
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The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgn depicts the portrayal of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh in one of the critically acclaimed biographical drama films directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film chronicles the life story of Singh, who went through numerous hardships and later became one of the most fearless freedom fighters of the country.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai
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Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The action thriller features Devgn as Sultan Mirza alongside Emraan Hashmi as Shoaib Khan, two gangsters who aim to build their reputation in the underworld and try their best to rule the city on their own terms.

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