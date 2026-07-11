/Dhamaal 4 box office day 1: Ajay Devgn's comedy starrer opens on strong note

Dhamaal 4, the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise, was released in cinemas on Jul 10 and registered a solid start at the box office on day one. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings together Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and an ensemble cast for another round of chaos and comedy.

Box office day 1 of Dhamaal 4

On day one, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of Rs 13.75 crore across 10,699 shows. This brings the total gross collection of India to Rs 16.50 crore and total India net collections to Rs 13.75 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 5 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.50 crore.

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Overall occupancy is 24.54%. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (49.3%), followed by Lucknow (34%), Jaipur (31%), Chandigarh (26.3%) and Bengaluru (22.8%).

Netizens' reaction to Dhamaal 4

After the release of the film, fans took to social media platforms to express their views and one user wrote, "No logic, no stress...just laugh till your stomach hurts! Dhamaal 4 is a complete comedy triot!."

Another user wrote, “The audience is going crazy to watch Dhamaal 4 Theaters are packed with laughter and the response is outstanding This is easily the best comedy film of the year A complete entertainer from start to finish Don't miss this laughter riot.”

"Dhamaal 4 Spoiler Alert. That was too hilarious. EPIC", wrote the third user.

About Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved

Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.